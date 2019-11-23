In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we publish this weekend digest. This weekend's digest is an extra special "thankful" edition to showcase some of the best stories over the past year.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Rockwall High School Cheerleader Saves Life of Choking Boy

A Rockwall High School cheerleader is being called a hero after she jumped off a float during a homecoming parade to save a 2-year-old boy who was choking. Click here to read more about this story.

Teenager Saves 11-Year-Old Neighbor From House Fire in Mansfield

A Mansfield teenager ran into a burning house late Monday to rescue his 11-year-old neighbor. Click here to read more about this story.

Volunteers Gather to Clean Up Cemetery Damaged by Tornado

Three weeks after the Oct. 20 tornado that left a trail of destruction in Dallas, volunteers gathered to help clean up Forest Lawn Cemetery. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: North Texas Nurse, Who Is Deaf, Shares Inspiring Story

Rebecca Capen, oncology nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney, has inspired so many as she hasn't let her diagnosis stop her from achieving her dreams and making others better in the process. Click here to read more about this story.

'Create New Beginnings' Art Program Helps Dallas County Inmates Work Through Issues

Women inmates in the Dallas County Jail use art to express their frustrations and forgiveness. Click here to read more about this story.