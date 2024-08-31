The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a Princeton 13-year-old who was last seen early Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials believe the girl to be in grave or immediate danger.

Madison Carroll was last seen in the 1000 block of Princeton Heights Boulevard in Princeton at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Carroll is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes, brown hair and weighing 120 pounds.

The Princeton police are also looking for a white Dodge Ram pickup in connection with Carroll's disappearance, a black and white photo of the vehicle was released by police Saturday afternoon. The year and plates of the pickup were not made available.

In an update provided Saturday night, Princeton police said the pickup appeared on video and possibly picked up Carroll. Police said she has been in contact with her parents throughout the day and is believed to be in the Austin area.

The AMBER Alert was issued because state protocols list that a juvenile does not have "consent" to accept voluntary transportation, according to Princeton police.

If you see Carroll please call 911 or reach out to the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901

