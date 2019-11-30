To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we publish this weekend digest. This weekend's digest is an extra special "thankful" edition to showcase some of the best stories over the past year.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Police Officers Step Up to Help Garland Rookie in Cancer Fight

A rookie police officer, facing a life-changing diagnosis, learned officers across North Texas are working to support him in his cancer fight. To read more about this story, click here.

Referee Who Collapsed on Field Meets Doctor and Trainer Who Helped Save His Life

When 69-year old high school football official Dennis Bennett collapsed on the field during a game last month, there was already a game plan on the sidelines for an emergency. It likely saved his life. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Boy, 5, Rallies Community to Restore Baseball Field

A boy, 5, and his mom organized a huge effort to restore a baseball field n Richardson. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: 2-Year-Old Battling Cancer Gets Surprise Performance of 'Frozen Jr.'

Ella, 2, and her family were wowed with an exclusive performance of Frozen Jr, performed by the Fairview Youth Theater. To read more about this story, click here.

130,000 Books Donated to Fort Worth ISD Elementary Schools

130,000 books were donated to elementary schools across Fort Worth ISD thanks to Read Fort Worth. Read Fort Worth is a coalition of community leaders, businesses and volunteers who have come together for one common goal. They want to ensure that 100-percent of Fort Worth third graders are proficient readers by 2025. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.