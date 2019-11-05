Teenager Saves 11-Year-Old From House Fire in Mansfield

A Mansfield teenager ran into a burning house late Monday to rescue his 11-year-old neighbor.

Gabriel Vivoni, 17, had just returned home from swimming practice at nearly 9:30 p.m. Monday when he noticed an orange glow coming from the open garage door of his neighbor’s home in the 3200 block of Gleneagles Drive.

Vivoni said upon closer inspection he realized the orange glow was a fire, so he ran to the front door of the house to ring the doorbell and knock repeatedly.

When no one answered the door, Vivoni said he ran to his own home, called 911 to report the fire and told his own parents about the situation.

Moments later the teen returned to the burning home to see that the flames had grown in the garage, and that a significant amount of smoke was now rolling out of the garage door.

So Vivoni said he made a split second decision to run into the home through the burning garage, and immediately found a sleeping neighbor, 11, on the couch who appeared to not realize what was happening.

"Because the boy was like, 'Yo, what’s going on?' And I was like, 'Hey man, there’s a fire in your house right now. We gotta get out of here!'" Vivoni recounted.

Vivoni said he helped the child, who was home alone at the time of the fire, out of the front door just as the boy’s parents pulled up to the burning home.

When asked if he was scared, Vivoni said, "No."

"Not really. I just wanted to help," Vivoni said. "I wanted to know who was in there, and if they were alright."

No injuries were reported.