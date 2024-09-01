Memorial bracelets honor slain Dallas police officer Darron Burks

While Dallas Police lean on each other as they grieve the loss of Officer Darron Burks, an unexpected form of support came their way this week.

Burks was gunned down in an Oak Cliff parking lot Thursday night. Two other officers were hurt after chasing the suspect, who was eventually fatally shot.

Officer Joe King tries to help his department heal from trauma, as part of the Dallas Police Department's Wellness Unit.

“Me and my team members are responding to the South-Central division where Officer Burks worked," he said.

It's work he even does off-duty, through the Assist the Officer Foundation, a nonprofit that helps first responders and their families who face life-threatening situations.

“It literally is like trying to catch water with a net because there’s so many and so many lives are impacted by somebody like Officer Burks; he was new to the department but he was not a rookie at life, and he touched so many lives," King said.

This week, he got some unexpected help from nearly a thousand miles away.

Dalen Creamer, a police officer in South Carolina, came across Burks' story on social media.

Creamer has a laser-engraving business on the side and, recently, started a nonprofit called LazerWerk Memorial Bracelet Foundation, which donates 100 memorial bracelets to fallen officers' comrades and loved ones.

“I was blown away that he wanted to send 100 for free," King said.

King was planning to distribute the bracelets to specific people but said after he and Creamer posted about it on social media, they kept getting messages from others asking how to buy a bracelet.

So, through both their nonprofits, the two teamed up to make more bracelets and sell them, with the profits going to Burks' family.

"Luckily, I'm off duty today, so I could we started working on it," Creamer laughed.

In just hours of posting about the new fundraiser, they've already received more than 400 orders.

Creamer said he knows money won't take away any pain, but it can ease some of life's burdens, like a car payment, mortgage, or phone bill.

"If we can take that one financial burden off of and let them focus on healing, then I feel personally that we've helped them out," Creamer said.

He knows because he's lived the experience — losing a relative and four fellow officers, as recently as last year.

“Even the first one in '05 was fresh. I could tell you where I was standing. It never leaves you," Creamer said.

That's why he started his nonprofit about a year ago.

"The last thing they should have to worry about is after suffering losses, how to come up with the funds for bracelets. So that's where I said, you know, let's start a 501c3 foundation where we can legally accept donations. We can work off those donations to provide bracelets to our heroes across the U.S.," he said.

Each of his bracelets is not only a physical reminder of a fallen hero, he said, but also sends a message to their loved ones.

“For the families, there's nothing we can do other than support you," Creamer said.

It's support that King said they'll need in the weeks, months, and even years of healing ahead.

"It gives me a lot of hope that there is more good than bad in this world," King said.

You can buy an Officer Darron Burks memorial bracelet through the Dallas Assist the Officer Foundation which is also raising money for the two officers injured during Thursday's attack.

LazerWerk Memorial Bracelet Foundation operates on donations to provide free bracelets for fallen officers' loved ones.