DeSoto

DeSoto is the latest North Texas city named a ‘Purple Heart City'

DeSoto is home to more than 2,800 military veterans

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of DeSoto was recently named a Purple Heart City and on Saturday signs went up in the southern Dallas County town.

Purple Heart City signs will adorn city streets and reserved parking signs for veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart were unveiled at the DeSoto Public Library.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Purple Heart is the oldest active military award in the U.S., presented to those wounded or killed in combat.

Councilmember and combat veteran Crystal Chisholm called the honor momentous.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Let today be a memory that we will never forget, that Purple Heart recipients are welcomed here in the City of DeSoto," Chisholm said. "And we will do everything possible to make sure that we advocate and bring more awareness to veterans here in the City of DeSoto."

DeSoto is home to more than 2,800 military veterans and is the latest North Texas city to be named a Purple Heart City. There are now at least 90 cities with the designation.

"The City of DeSoto went above and beyond anything I've ever seen in making their combat veterans and all veterans feel comfortable and supported in their city," said Eric Newton, senior vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #1513.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Amber Alert 2 hours ago

AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old Princeton girl last seen early Saturday morning

Dallas 23 hours ago

Dallas Police Officer remembered for servant's heart at Friday night vigil

The Military Order of the Purple Heart was formed in 1932 and was chartered by Congress. It is the only veterans service organization comprised strictly of combat veterans. The organization is committed to advocating for and supporting its members and their families.

This article tagged under:

DeSotoVeterans
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us