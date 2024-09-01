DeSoto is the latest North Texas city named a ‘Purple Heart City'

The City of DeSoto was recently named a Purple Heart City and on Saturday signs went up in the southern Dallas County town.

Purple Heart City signs will adorn city streets and reserved parking signs for veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart were unveiled at the DeSoto Public Library.

The Purple Heart is the oldest active military award in the U.S., presented to those wounded or killed in combat.

Councilmember and combat veteran Crystal Chisholm called the honor momentous.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Let today be a memory that we will never forget, that Purple Heart recipients are welcomed here in the City of DeSoto," Chisholm said. "And we will do everything possible to make sure that we advocate and bring more awareness to veterans here in the City of DeSoto."

DeSoto is home to more than 2,800 military veterans and is the latest North Texas city to be named a Purple Heart City. There are now at least 90 cities with the designation.

"The City of DeSoto went above and beyond anything I've ever seen in making their combat veterans and all veterans feel comfortable and supported in their city," said Eric Newton, senior vice commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #1513.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart was formed in 1932 and was chartered by Congress. It is the only veterans service organization comprised strictly of combat veterans. The organization is committed to advocating for and supporting its members and their families.