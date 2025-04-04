Dallas City Manager nears decision on new fire chief

In February, the City of Dallas opened its search locally and regionally for the next fire chief. City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert started with 32 candidates earlier this year and is now down to four finalists.

On Thursday, community stakeholders spent time with the men being considered for the job. Tolbert’s job of naming the next leader of the fire department is in addition to choosing the city's next chief of police.

In Thursday’s community meet-and-greet, participants had a chance to learn more about the candidates.

They are: Todd Alt - Assistant Chief for Tampa Florida Fire Rescue; Justin Ball - Interim Dallas Fire Chief; Raymond Hill - Executive Assistant Chief for Fort Worth Fire; and Samuel Pena - Houston's Former Fire Chief.

The next chief will step into the role as the Dallas and Fire Pension System faces heavy scrutiny.

In September, the City of Dallas voted to approve a plan to contribute $11 billion over a 30-year period to sustain the pension system.

Tolbert, at the meet and greet, expressed gratitude for community involvement during the search process.

“Thank you for showing up to truly show that this really matters to you and you're willing to be a part of the process of making sure that we find the best chief for this great department,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert said the interview process will continue Friday morning for all candidates.

Like the new police chief, Tolbert plans to decide on Dallas Fire-Rescue’s new chief in the second week of April.