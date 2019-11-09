Volunteers Gather to Clean Up Cemetery Damaged by Tornado

Volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clean up the Forest Lawn Cemetery which was ravaged during the Oct. 20 tornado in Dallas.

Three weeks after the Oct. 20 tornado that left a trail of destruction in Dallas, volunteers gathered to help clean up Forest Lawn Cemetery.

About 70 church volunteers gathered Saturday to clean up the cemetery along Harry Hines Boulevard.

"We had people today from Tyler, Elmer, McKinney, and from Paris, Texas. They're all members of the church and they just came out to help because they felt they needed to do something in order to participate in the community," said Jack Meager with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Church leaders say they were initially looking for homes to help restore when they saw the cemetery.

Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

Roofing material, insulation and other debris was gathered into piles for disposal.

They expect it to take a few more weekends to get the job done.