Hospital Working to Reschedule Vaccination Appointments After Canceled Clinic

People who were scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a North Texas hospital Friday will have to wait a little longer.

Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South confirmed all of their appointments scheduled for Friday were canceled.

Carlos Bejarano was one of the people expecting a shot, but he received an email late Thursday afternoon from the hospital stating they did not receive the vaccine supply they were expecting.

Bejarano, who is part of the 1B category, said he was pleased to find registering for a vaccine through Texas Health Huguley was simple. The overall process to scheduling a vaccination has been frustrating, he said.

“It’s just the fact that I have asthma, so I’m very, very nervous. If I’m eligible, I’m just trying to get the vaccine as soon as possible, so that I don’t have to worry about it,” Bejarano told NBC 5 Friday. “I say, it’s almost harder than job searching. I had this appointment, everything was great. Then you get a cancellation. It’s very deflating.”

Dr. Diana Cervantes, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, said at this stage of the vaccine rollout, people need to be open in knowing that cancellations and delays may occur from time to time.

“There could be delays because there are some issues potentially with shipping, making sure that everything is as stable as possible, making sure they’re in the right conditions for appropriate temperature and time,” Dr. Cervantes explained. “These delays, although they can be a little frustrating, they are really going to ensure the quality of the vaccine and make sure we all are taking our time and energy and resources to get the vaccine so when we get it, it is the best condition as possible.”

Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South is not the first location that has had to cancel vaccination appointments during the distribution. Earlier this month, Arlington officials temporarily closed their site for a portion of the week after there was a delay in resupply. Last Friday, the Hurst Conference Center reopened after being closed for one day due to low supply.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

Cervantes said providers are doing the best they can.

“There’s been a lot of tragedy and terrible things that have happened during the pandemic but one of the things that we really have to be grateful for, is that we have a vaccine,” she said. “We actually have two and more on the way within a year of even really getting into the pandemic.”

For now, Bejarano and others who were expecting a vaccine from Texas Health Huguley on Friday continue to wait.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

A spokesperson for the hospital provided NBC 5 the following statement on Friday:

“Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South has cancelled all COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for January 29, 2021. Please know that we are working to reschedule these appointments. We are grateful for the opportunity to vaccinate our community and appreciate their patience and understanding in this matter.”