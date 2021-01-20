Arlington Vaccination Site Reopening Thursday After 5,000 Doses Delivered

Arlington officials will reopen their vaccination site Thursday now that they have received more COVID-19 vaccines.

Arlington Fire Chief Don Crowson confirmed they received 8,000 additional Moderna vaccine doses on Wednesday morning. The plan is to administer 2,500 on Thursday and 2,500 doses on Friday at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Chief Crowson said.

The remaining 3,000 doses will be administered Monday for people who are getting their second shot.

The site was closed Tuesday and Wednesday, because they were not resupplied as initially planned until Wednesday. Crowson said the process has been smooth overall but there are growing pains, including limited vaccine supply.

“The delivery dates tend to move. There are a lot of factors in play, and we’re subject to those factors,” Crowson said. “As soon as we get those vaccines, we turn those almost instantaneously. Get them into arms as quickly as possible and then ask for more.”

Right now, vaccinations through Arlington are available by appointment only for groups 1A and 1B. So far, 18,114 people have been vaccinated in Arlington. According to Crowson, they expect to pass 23,000 vaccinations by Friday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

They are also hoping for 7,000 more doses next week, he told NBC 5.

For more information, click here.