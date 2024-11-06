Wylie

Search for missing Wylie woman continues, police encourage help from community

Melonie Ballenger was last seen walking near Country Club Road and Lakefield Drive in Wylie

By Lauren Harper

Authorities are looking for Melonie Ballenger, 46, who was last seen leaving her home on foot near Country Club Road and Lakefield Drive, police say.

According to Wylie PD, a man called at about 6:35 a.m. to report that his wife was missing from their home on Parkwood Dr in Wylie. Upon arrival, officers learned that Ballenger left the residence at 10 p.m. Monday without her phone or vehicle.

Investigators, K9 search dogs, and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter searched the area but were unable to locate her.

A coordinated search began Tuesday at 1 p.m. near Wylie's city hall at 300 Country Club Road.

Ballenger is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 135 lbs, with brown hair. It's not known what she was last wearing.

Wylie PD encouraged residents to check outdoor camera footage for possible video of Ballenger between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wylie Dispatch at 972-442-8171.

