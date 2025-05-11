With her right leg in a brace and crutches nearby, Elaine Obregon-Leos is still in shock.

Tuesday afternoon, the graduating senior from L.G. Pinkston High School said she was crossing Bickers Street in the crosswalk when she was struck by a car. The driver never stopped.

“By the time I saw the car, I was already rolling and on the floor,” Obregon-Leos said.

The 18-year-old said other drivers and students stopped to help and called 911. She believes her backpack cushioned her fall, preventing more severe injuries.

"I don't know how they didn't see me when I was literally all the way through [the crosswalk]. They could have stopped to help, but they didn't," Obregon-Leos said.

The 18-year-old was set to walk across the stage at two graduation ceremonies over the next few weeks. She’ll graduate from high school and graduate from Dallas College with an associate's degree.

She now worries the injuries she suffered will derail future plans.

“Now I have to wait and see if I can still go into the Army because that was my actual plan. I've been waiting for two years,” Obregon-Leos said.

The teenager said doctors told her she will need surgery to insert a metal plate inside her broken leg. She was advised to stay off her right leg until surgery, leaving her unable to work.

“All the planning we did is hopefully just postponed,” said her mother, Jennifer Leos.

Her mother remains upset at the driver who failed to stop, but also grateful she can still hold her daughter.

“Instead of me seeing her cross the stage at graduation, it could have just been a picture of her,” said Jennifer. “Thank God she’s here.”

Witnesses told the family the car was a light-colored Mercedes sedan.

Dallas ISD confirmed a student was struck near campus, but did not provide a vehicle description.