Healthier Options for Thanksgiving Sides: Mini Apple Pie Cups

By Laura Harris

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Barnes introduced us to Healthier Mini Apple Pie Cups.

Mini Apple Pie Cups (serves 8-10)
● 4 medium apples, peeled, cored, and diced
● 3 tablespoons water
● 2 tablespoons butter
● 1 teaspoon cinnamon
● 1/3 cup sugar
● 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon cornstarch
● Additional 2 tablespoons water
● 2 packages of 15 mini phyllo shells (in freezer aisle)
● Whipped cream

Melt butter and cinnamon over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Stir in apples, sugar and 3 tbsp water.

Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-6 minutes or until very slightly softened.

In a small dish combine cornstarch and 2 tbsp water. Add to pan while stirring and continue to cook, uncovered, until apples are soft (not mushy) and filling is thickened. Let bubble 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake unfilled phyllo cups for 3-4 minutes. Remove from oven, and spoon filling into cups. Top with whipped cream and serve immediately.

Mini phyllo cups have only 15 calories each! The pie crust of 1 serving of pie has about 200 calories

