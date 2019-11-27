Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.
Barnes introduced us to Healthier Mini Apple Pie Cups.
Mini Apple Pie Cups (serves 8-10)
● 4 medium apples, peeled, cored, and diced
● 3 tablespoons water
● 2 tablespoons butter
● 1 teaspoon cinnamon
● 1/3 cup sugar
● 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon cornstarch
● Additional 2 tablespoons water
● 2 packages of 15 mini phyllo shells (in freezer aisle)
● Whipped cream
Melt butter and cinnamon over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Stir in apples, sugar and 3 tbsp water.
Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-6 minutes or until very slightly softened.
In a small dish combine cornstarch and 2 tbsp water. Add to pan while stirring and continue to cook, uncovered, until apples are soft (not mushy) and filling is thickened. Let bubble 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake unfilled phyllo cups for 3-4 minutes. Remove from oven, and spoon filling into cups. Top with whipped cream and serve immediately.
Mini phyllo cups have only 15 calories each! The pie crust of 1 serving of pie has about 200 calories