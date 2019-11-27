Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Barnes introduced us to Lighter Traditional Dressing.

Lighter Traditional Dressing (adapted from Bon Appetit Simple is Best Dressing) (serves 8-10)

● 6 tbsp unsalted butter

● 1 pound good-quality day-old white bread, torn into 1-inch pieces (about 10 cups)

● 2 1/2 cups chopped yellow onions

● 1 1/2 cups 1/4-inch slices celery

● 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

● 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

● 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

● 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

● 2 teaspoons kosher salt

● 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

● 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided; plus more if needed

● 2 large eggs

Preheat oven to 250°F. Spray a 13x9x2-inch baking dish with cooking spray (or use a nonstick baking dish) and set aside.

Scatter bread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring occasionally, until dried out, about 1 hour. Let cool; transfer to a very large bowl.

Melt 6 tbsp butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add onions and celery. Stir often until just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add to bowl with bread; stir in herbs, salt, and pepper. Drizzle in 1 1/4 cups broth and toss gently. Let cool.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk 1 1/4 cups broth and eggs in a small bowl. Add to bread mixture; fold gently until thoroughly combined. Add more broth 2 tbsp at a time if needed (if you prefer a wetter dressing). Transfer to prepared dish, cover with foil, and bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of dressing registers 160°F, about 40 minutes.

Continue to bake dressing, uncovered, until set and top is browned and crisp, 40–45 minutes longer.

By cutting the butter in half, you save almost 100 calories per serving

