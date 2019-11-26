Healthier Options for Thanksgiving Sides: Orange Cranberry Sauce

Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste. Barnes introduced us to Orange Cranberry Sauce.

Orange Cranberry Sauce (serves 8-10)

● 1 bag fresh or frozen cranberries (10-12 oz)

● 1/4 cup white sugar

● 1 tablespoon honey

● 1/8 teaspoon salt

● 2 teaspoons orange zest

● 1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 navel orange)

Combine cranberries, sugar, honey, salt, and orange juice (everything but the zest) in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries burst and sauce starts to reduce, about 10-15 minutes. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until it has a thick, syrupy consistency, about 10 more minutes. Remove from heat, and cool completely. (Sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.) Sprinkle with orange zest and serve.

This homemade version uses 60% less sugar than canned cranberry sauce.