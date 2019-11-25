Healthier Options for Thanksgiving Sides - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Holidays 2019

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Healthier Options for Thanksgiving Sides

By Laura Harris

Published 33 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds.

    Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

    Barnes introduced us to Mashed Cauli-Potatoes on Monday.

    Mashed Cauli-Potatoes (serves 8-10)
    • 3 lbs.Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-2″ chunks (I leave the skins on for texture and nutrients)
    • 1 head cauliflower, cut into 1-2” chunks
    • About 4 cups whole milk (don’t use low-fat or skim)
    • 1-½ teaspoons sea salt (add more to taste)
    • ¼ cup butter

    Put potato cubes and chopped cauliflower into a large pot. Add salt and pour the whole milk into the pot, just to barely cover the potatoes and cauliflower. Bring to a low simmer and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, uncovered until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain off and reserve the milk. Mash the potatoes with a masher or whisk. Add the reserved milk a little at a time, and 1 tbsp butter at a time, until they are the desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste.

    When we use milk instead of cream and cauliflower to replace some of the mashed potatoes, it saves over 100 calories per serving.

