Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Healthier Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Oat Crumble Topping (serves 8)

Sweet Potatoes:

● 3 pounds sweet potatoes

● 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

● 1/2 cup milk (any kind)

● 2 tsp vanilla extract

● 1 teaspoon cinnamon

● 1/4 teaspoon salt

Topping:

● 1/4 cup all purpose flour

● 1/3 cup rolled oats

● 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

● 1/2 cup chopped pecans (chop small for children under 5)

● 3 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wash sweet potatoes, then poke holes with a fork in sweet potatoes. Roast for 45 minutes-1 hour or until very fork tender. Allow potatoes to cool for 5-10 minutes. Lower oven heat to 350 degrees F.

Spray an 8x8 inch pan or 2 quart safe baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Scoop sweet potato flesh into a large bowl (discard skins) and add in maple syrup, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Use an electric mixer to beat until smooth, adding a splash more milk if needed. Pour into prepared baking pan and smooth top.

For the topping: Whisk together flour, oats, brown sugar, and chopped pecans. Use a fork to stir in melted butter until a nice crumb forms. Sprinkle over the top of the sweet potato mixture.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the top is slightly golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.

This recipe uses less than ⅓ of the sugar of a traditional sweet potato casserole