Dallas Arboretum welcomes Spring Break visitors

There are blooms of all kinds everywhere you look at the Dallas Arboretum.

This week, children are also dotting the landscape, running on the lawns, and posing for pictures with flowers.

It's Spring Break time, and that means the Dallas Arboretum is busy!

"They love the wide open spaces to play around," mom Julie Shults said, watching her two daughters play. "It's great!"

"There are millions of tulips in bloom now. We're about to move into the azaleas and cherry trees," Dallas Arboretum President and CEO Sabina Carr said.

"So this will go on for another two weeks, maybe, depending on Mother Nature and our team of horticulturists!"

Spring Break falls into the Arboretum's Spring Blooms exhibit. Of the 1.1 million visitors who go through the gates, an estimated 220,000 visit during the 6-week stretch of Spring Blooms. Only the holidays are busier at the Arboretum.

"The flowers, they're just so gorgeous, and it's just so peaceful," Shults said.

"It doesn't feel like you're in the city at all. You just feel like it's a little piece of heaven right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city."

On Tuesday, the Arboretum had a petting zoo where children could get up close and personal with goats, sheep, rabbits, and more.

"Just a love and appreciation for animals and nature; learning how to take care of them," mom Ellen Sumono said, commenting on what her daughter Gemma was learning through the experience.

"Just seek the wonder in nature. It's really that simple," Carr said.

"I hope that children that come through any public garden in the United States, and particularly the Dallas Arboretum, that they just had a joyful day. Period."

The Dallas Arboretum also offers concerts and food tastings. This week, the park will be open until 7:00 p.m.