Spring Break vacations are here! Here's how to plan

A cardinal rule for a successful Spring Break travel experience is not to wait until the last minute to organize your trip. However, there's still hope if you try getting help from a travel advisor.

Daniel Armbruster from AAA suggests consulting a travel advisor, which doesn't usually incur much additional expense. They can help you find rental cars and hotels, and plan the entire trip, saving you from the hassle.

Maranatha Lee, owner of Travel Queen, advises bundling your trip by booking packages that include roundtrip flights and hotels or resorts. Combining these elements often results in the best way to save money.

If you find yourself late in the game, a road trip might be your best option. According to Daniel Armbruster from AAA, road trips eliminate the hassles of airports, allowing you to bring as much luggage as you want and choose your food stops.

AAA suggests that top driving destinations from North Texas include Texas beaches, state parks, San Antonio, the San Antonio Zoo, the San Antonio Riverwalk, and the hill country.

Orlando remains the top domestic spring break destination for families, mainly due to its theme parks. If you plan to go, be sure to look for discounts on lodging, park admission, dining, and more on travel websites, theme park fan sites, and some credit card rewards programs. Katy Nastro of Going.com recommends avoiding flights on Fridays and Mondays for better deals.

For those open to last-minute plans, cruises are a fantastic option. Royal Caribbean, for instance, offers discounts and promotions, including free sailing for kids depending on their age.

If everything seems overwhelming, you might want to consider waiting until April or even summer for a more peaceful and cost-effective getaway. And whenever you choose to travel, make sure to check hotel points and credit card rewards to cover lodging or tickets, and look for accommodations with entertainment options for a convenient one-stop experience.