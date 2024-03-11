Time sprung forward and spring break is upon us.

If you stayed in North Texas for spring break this year, we compiled a list of events and activities in the area just for you.

DALLAS

Dallas Arboretum

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Dallas Arboretum has special spring break programming from March 11-17. The arboretum also has extended hours during "Texas Tulip Nights" from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. March 12-15. Standard hours for the arboretum are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Texas Tulips

Texas Tulips is open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., rain or shine. There's a $6 entrance fee, and each tulip picked is $2.50. The tulip farm is in Pilot Point, Texas.

Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. Tickets start at $8 and you must purchase them online.

Dallasites 101 Silent Disco

On March 15, from 8-11 p.m., Dallasites101 is hosting a silent disco. There will be three different DJ's playing hip hop, Latin music and top hits. Tickets are $35 and headphones are included. The event will be held at Klyde Warren Park at the Muse Family Performance Pavillion.

PEROT MUSEUM

The museum will be open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. March 11-19. The museum has various activities like 3-D movies, STEM workshops and more. Tickets can be purchased online to avoid long lines.

Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art is open Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. The museum will have special spring break family fun with scheduled activities. You can find a list of activities here.

DALLAS WORLD AQUARIUM

This spring break, you can visit the Dallas World Aquarium. Make sure to buy tickets online and to expect long lines, as the aquarium says this is the busiest time of the year.

DINOSAUR WEEK

Head to the ICR Discovery Center March 12-16 for their special "Dinosaur Week." They are open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and you can get 20% off tickets for spring break. You can purchase tickets here.

FORT WORTH

FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS FOODIE TOUR

Head to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards for a fully-guided food tour experience from Tex-Mex to BBQ. Tours are $89 and last for 2.5 hours. You can buy tickets here.

BE IN THE AUDIENCE FOR DR. PHIL

Sit in the studio audience this spring break for a Dr. Phil show. There are show tapings on March 11-13 and 18-20. All dates are currently waitlisted, but you can still fill out your information for a chance to sit in the audience, should space open up.

LIVE MUSIC AT SECOND RODEO BREWING

Listen to live music at Second Rodeo this spring break. There are several music acts at different times daily. You can find the schedule here. Admission is free.

AMON CARTER MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

The Carter Museum is hosting special events March 12-15 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. with games, activities and more.

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

Visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden this spring break. You can see butterflies in the conservatory now through April 14. Tickets to see the butterfly exhibit only are $12. For both admission and the exhibit, tickets are $22.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MEOW WOLF SCAVENGER HUNT

Now through March 17, you can visit Meow Wolf for an immersive scavenger hunt. The hunt features is themed around interdimensional spring cleaning, where visitors have to go through activities and mind games to tidy up spaces. Meow Wolf recommends buying your tickets online.

TEXAS PINBALL FESTIVAL

From March 15-17, in Frisco, Texas, you can head to the Texas Pinball Festival. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for kids. There will be a variety of tournaments throughout the days. You can find more information here.

SIX FLAGS "SCREAM BREAK"

School's out and thrills are in, according to Six Flags over Texas. Now through March 16, you can visit the theme park for a luau-zombie experience and a haunted house. Tickets start at $19 for scream break and haunted house admission. Regular theme park admission is not included. Six Flags also has discounted spring break tickets with a gold pass for $65.

OMNI PGA SPRING BREAK MOVIE NIGHT

Head to Omni PGA in Frisco for a spring break movie night on March 15 from 7-9 p.m.

LEGACY HALL FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE

A Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform at Legacy Hall in the box garden on March 14 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $5. You can get tickets here.