Boil Water Notice in Effect for Approximately 100K Fort Worth Residents

Approximately 100,000 north Fort Worth residents are being urged to boil their water prior to consumption after a power outage at a water treatment plant, the city says.

The boil water notice applies primarily to people who live north of Interstate Loop 820, near Interstate 35W, U.S. Highway 287 and Eagle Mountain Lake. The city said it expected the notice to stay in place through at least midday Wednesday.

The notice comes after the Eagle Mountain Water Plant and raw water pump station in the 6800 block of Bowman Roberts Road lost power Monday afternoon, according to the city of Fort Worth. The plant has experienced multiple outages Monday.

Much of Texas has experienced rolling power outages Monday due to winter weather across the state.

The city said water in a northside elevated water tank was drained, leaving many customers without any water. Once water pressure is restored, those without any water will have access again, but will be urged to boil it before use.

The water boil notice is to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria for drinking, cooking and ice making. The city said water should be brought to a "rolling boil" for two minutes before use.

Residents will be notified once the water boil notice is no longer in effect.

For questions about the boil water notice, residents can call 817-392-4477 or email MyWaterAccount@FortWorthTexas.gov.