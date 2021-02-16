Nearly 4 Million Without Power as North Texas Dips to Record Low Temperatures

What to Know Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday

A Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas has been approved by the White House, this is in addition to a statewide disaster declaration issues for all 254 Texas counties

Nearly 4 million homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday in Texas, where temperatures dipped into the single digits overnight.

Tuesday morning North Texas shattered the record low with a temperature of -2 degrees recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport where records for the area are kept, the National Weather Service confirmed.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday as Texas prepares for another round of snow and ice.

That is not the news Texans want to hear as homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts.

Many North Texas cities are opening warming centers as residents are left with no power and no heat on a night when the low is expected to drop close to zero degrees. Click here to find one near you.

Early Tuesday, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which oversees the state's electric grid, said it instructed service producers to shed 18,500 megawatts of load -- enough energy, ERCOT says, to power 3,700,000 Texas homes.

That marks an increase of 2,000 megawatts from the peak of 16,500 megawatts ERCOT requested from providers on Monday.

Weather, more generation outages last night bring load shed to 18,500 MW. For today…generators to return, renewable output to increase = increased customer restoration. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021

As of 8:20 Tuesday morning, Oncor is reporting nearly 320,000 customers were without power in Tarrant County. Dallas County reported more than 277,000 outages; nearly 97,000 customers were without electricity in Collin County and another 38,000 in Denton County.

Oncor says outages will continue Tuesday as the grid contends with record-low temperatures and generation.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said 280,000 Oncor customers in Dallas County were without power and that electricity infrastructure was breaking. He said that in a call with ERCOT senior leadership, he was told that a power generation increase expected overnight did not happen.

280k customers in @DallasCountyTx without power. @oncor reports they were able to cycle most customers with extended outages on for roughly 30 minutes an average of three times last night but many didn’t get that. Transformers are breaking and where that is happening.... — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 16, 2021

However, ERCOT's tweet Tuesday morning pointed to "increased customer restoration" later in the day with the return of generators and renewable output.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: Due to ongoing record-low temps and generation, @ERCOT_ISO has continued to direct Oncor & utilities across TX to drop power load through maintained controlled outages. These controlled outages are occurring across the state and our entire service territory. — Oncor (@oncor) February 16, 2021

Officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state's electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.

Meanwhile, power outages forced boil water notices to be issued in the city of Princeton in Collin County as well as a large portion of North Fort Worth and other Tarrant County cities served by the Eagle Mountain Treatment Plant.

State officials said surging demand, driven by people trying to keep their homes warm, and cold weather knocking some power stations offline had pushed Texas' system beyond the limits.

I have been as frustrated as everyone else today. I know this has been extraordinarily difficult. These power outages are unacceptable, and ERCOT needs to answer for them. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) February 16, 2021

ERCOT said they had lost some ability to generate power because of a loss of gas supply and because of ice on wind turbines. As more generators tripped offline, they had to order more outages to protect the system as a whole. The ability to reduce the number of outages is dependant upon the ability to bring back the ability to generate power.

"This weather event, it's really unprecedented. We all living here know that," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He defended preparations made by grid operators and described the demand on the system as record-setting.

"This event was well beyond the design parameters for a typical, or even an extreme, Texas winter that you would normally plan for. And so that is really the result that we're seeing," Woodfin said.

ERCOT said Monday the outages are expected to continue until generating units that were forced offline Sunday night are able to resume producing electricity and that will not likely occur until sometime Tuesday.

ERCOT reported at 4 p.m. Monday 2,500 MW of load was restored, enough power to serve 500,000 households, but spread across the state many see no change in their power.

Grid operator has restored power to 500,000 households, #ERCOT and Texas #electric companies working nonstop to restore power to those still waiting. https://t.co/rZeryo3WJo — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 15, 2021

"ERCOT and Texas electric companies have been able to restore service to hundreds of thousands of households today, but we know there are many people who are still waiting," said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. "It’s also important to remember that severe weather, mainly frigid temperatures, is expected to continue, so we’re not out of the woods."

On a call with reporters Monday night, a spokesperson for Oncor, which operates the electric grid for much of North Texas, said the company was hoping to get back to a more regular rotation of shorter rolling outages soon.

"It won't be these hours-long outages that we've experienced today, it will be more of a regular cadence," said Kerri Dunn with Oncor. But then Dunn added that it was also possible that longer outages could return if grid conditions worsen overnight.

"We're living through a really historic event going on right now" Jason Furtado, a professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma

Oncor said customers do not need to report outages at this time. They said crews are working to make repairs to that when the power is available it will be able to be delivered to homes.

“We ask customers to please continue to conserve what they can. We’ve heard firsthand from many of our customers about the conservation efforts they have made and we greatly appreciate everyone’s continued participation," said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.