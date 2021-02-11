ERCOT Prepares for Cold Weather and High Electricity Use

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects record electric use in the upcoming week due to the cold weather.

ERCOT released an Operating Condition Notice (OCN) for extreme cold weather from Thursday, Feb. 11 to Tuesday, Feb. 16.

"This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we've experienced in decades," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said. "With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region."

ERCOT asked generators to take necessary precautions such as reviewing fuel supplies, planned outages, and implementing winter weatherization procedures.

The council is also advising transmission operators to decrease the number of transmission outages which could impact generation availability and system reliability.

Early Monday, Feb. 15 could mark a winter peak demand record if the current load forecast stays the same and temperatures continue to decrease, according to an ERCOT release.

The current record was 65,915 MW set between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2018.

ERCOT is monitoring grid conditions in real time, accessible through Twitter or their mobile app.