Municipalities Around North Texas Issue Boil Water Notices

Several municipalities around North Texas are asking residents to boil their water to eliminate bacteria as water pressure drops at treatment plants around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Johnson County

Johnson County residents are being advised before consuming their water after the county's special utility district faced low pressure in its distribution system.

The Johnson County Special Utility District said it would notify consumers when the water was again safe to consume.

Water for consumption includes drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing one's teeth and washing one's face. To ensure the elimination of harmful bacteria, bring water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes.

Princeton

The Collin County city of Princeton is asking residents to boil their water because there isn't enough electricity to power the city's water pumps, officials announced Tuesday morning.

A city news release said people need to boil their water before consumption -- washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking included.

The city did not provide an estimate on when the boil water notice will be lifted. The release said residents will be notified when the order is lifted.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

"In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the release said.

Meanwhile, the city says personnel is "working to restore the ability to generate backup power to the distribution pumping facilities, in addition, the City is working closely with all electric providers to restore permanent power."

Anyone with questions can call the City of Princeton Public Works Department at 972-736-2711.

Tarrant County

More than 200,000 North Fort Worth residents are now being urged to boil their water prior to consumption after a power outage at a water treatment plant, the city says.

A city news release on Tuesday said the issue affects 210,000 people in North Fort Worth. Cities that buy water from the plant -- Haslet, Keller, Lake Worth, Northlake, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake are being told to boil their water as well.