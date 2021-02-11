Dangerous Weather Pattern Will Get Worse

The cold air that invaded North Texas earlier in the week is not leaving anytime soon. In fact, it's likely to get colder over the weekend into the first part of next week. It's quite possible temperatures at DFW will not climb above freezing until late next week. If that is the case, this could be one of the longest sub-freezing cold snaps in DFW weather history.

This is a dangerous weather pattern because of the intensity of the cold, and its duration. High temperatures by Sunday will only be in the mid-20s, falling into the teens for highs on Monday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be the coldest in several years, likely in the single digits.

If the cold wasn't bad enough, there's a good chance of snow Saturday night into Monday morning.

While it is still a few days away, there is the potential for over three inches of snow. This could be a major storm with a high impact on travel across all of North Texas. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Saturday night into Monday. Gusty winds and bitter cold will make conditions even more dangerous.

This is a dangerous weather pattern. Preparations should be taken to prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures fall. Makes necessary changes to travel plans. Check on elderly neighbors and relatives and make sure they are prepared for several days of inclement weather. Also, take care of your pets and bring them inside with you. Lastly, make sure you stay weather aware and check the latest forecast frequently from the NBC 5 Weather Experts.