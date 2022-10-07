Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued Friday for 2 Missing Midlothian Children

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 7-month-old boy and a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Midlothian, authorities say.

Tristan Welch, 7 months old, and Jada Welch, 12 years old, were last seen at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Further details on the case were not immediately available.

Jada is a white female, about 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Tristan is a white baby male with blue eyes and weighing in at about 18 pounds.

Jada Welch, 12 (left) and 7-month-old Tristan Welch (right) were last seen at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in Midlothian, Texas DPS says.
Police are looking for Scott Welch and Alethia Tyson in connection with their disappearance.

Welch is a white, 43-year-old male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Tyson is a 35-year-old female with blond hair and blue eyes, standing at about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Alethia Tyson, 35 (left), and Scott Welch, 43 (right), are wanted in connection with the disappearance of two children in Midlothian this week.
Anyone with information that can help find the two children is urged to contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060 or call 911.

