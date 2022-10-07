Amber Alert Issued Friday for 2 Missing Midlothian Children

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 7-month-old boy and a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in Midlothian, authorities say.
Tristan Welch, 7 months old, and Jada Welch, 12 years old, were last seen at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Further details on the case were not immediately available.
Jada is a white female, about 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Tristan is a white baby male with blue eyes and weighing in at about 18 pounds.
Police are looking for Scott Welch and Alethia Tyson in connection with their disappearance.
Welch is a white, 43-year-old male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Tyson is a 35-year-old female with blond hair and blue eyes, standing at about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information that can help find the two children is urged to contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060 or call 911.
TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS
There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.
- Amber Alert
- Active Shooter Alert (in development)
- Blue Alert
- Silver Alert
- CLEAR Alert
- Camo Alert
- Endangered Missing Person Alert