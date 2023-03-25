AMBER Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old Last Seen in Everman

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy who officials say was abducted in Everman on Friday.

The Everman Police Department is searching for Noel Rodriguez-Alverez. Noel is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37, in connection with this abduction. According to EPD, she is 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has tattoos on her chest, brown hair, and brown eyes. Rodriguez-Alverez was last seen driving a gray 2012 Silverado bearing TX license plate number PLS7091 in Everman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923 or call 911 immediately.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.