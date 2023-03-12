‘A Nightmare I'm Waiting to Wake Up From': Family Mourns 11-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Dallas

A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after she and her only child, an 11-year-old boy, were targeted in a shooting at a North Dallas home.

Family members say the mother's ex-boyfriend fired a gun multiple times through a window, injuring her and fatally wounding the child. The boy was identified as 11-year-old Jeremiah Green.

"Broke, hurt, shocked still," described Aaron Scott, the child's grandfather, who was home with his wife and other grandchildren when the shooting happened.

Dallas Police said the deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Royal Lane near the Preston Hollow neighborhood.

“The chaos, people screaming, I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do, I mean it was pretty wild," said Scott who remains stunned by what happened at his home. “I went today (to the house), it was hard, it was like flashbacks, it was rough."

The front bedroom of the house was riddled with bullet holes Sunday. That's where Jeremiah and his mother, Jocelyn, shared a bedroom.

Family Photo

“I was sleeping actually and I heard the banging," said Scott. He says he woke up to the noise but initially thought it was his grandchildren who were staying over for the beginning of spring break.

"The guy showed up, wanted her (Jocelyn) to come outside, she didn't," said Cameron Hardeman, Jeremiah's uncle, who was also at the home at the time. "So, he fired about 10 shots through the window striking her once and striking her son."

Police said the 11-year-old boy died at the home. His mother was taken to the hospital and was recovering from surgery after being shot in the hand.

"I'm still in shock. It feels like a dream. It’s like a nightmare waiting to wake up from," said Hardeman.

He said his nephew recently had a conversation about his excitement about going to middle school.

"He was an honor roll student, very smart," said Hardeman. "Really good at soccer. He liked karate, he was saying that he wanted to play football when he got older."

Family Photo Jeremiah Green, 11

"He had dreams; couldn't wait to grow up. I'm pretty sure he would have followed every single one of them too, it's a tragedy he was taken from us way too soon," said Hardeman.

Dallas Police said officers with Glenn Heights Police arrested 30-year-old Jakeith Huntley who has been charged with capital murder and is in the Dallas County jail.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Court records show Huntley has a lengthy criminal history, including serving four years for aggravated assault and a past charge for family violence.

Jeremiah's family said they don't want to focus on the suspect, but do want justice.

"Me personally, I hope he gets life and if it was up to me I would push the death penalty because it's not it's not fair that he's taken someone's life so young and he still gets to walk this earth," said Hardeman.

The family is now keeping their attention on the mother, who is not only dealing with the aftermath of surgery but a broken heart.

"She’s in pain. This is her only kid, you know. It’s just a sad moment," said Scott.

“She worked hard. She was a single mother. She worked two jobs to do everything she could from him, just for him to be taken from her," said Hardeman. "His mother loved him so much. We all did, but them two were inseparable.”

Jeremiah's grandmother said the 11-year-old was in fifth grade at John J. Pershing Elementary School.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“Jeremiah will live on through us, his family and friends. He was a great kid," said Hardeman.