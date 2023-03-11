11-Year-Old Boy Killed in Dallas Shooting, Police Say

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in North Dallas Saturday morning, according to police.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 6400 block of Royal Lane around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found that a woman and an 11-year-old boy had been shot.

The 11-year-old boy died at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Further investigation identified the alleged shooter as 30-year-old Jakeith Huntley. Huntley was located near Glenn Heights and taken into custody. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge.

No bail has been set according to jail records.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.