To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Police Pursuit of Minivan Ends at Dallas 7-Eleven

Minivan Chase Ends in Arrest

A chase that led police through three cities ended when authorities stopped pursuing a blue minivan, and finally arrested the driver when he stopped in the parking lot of Dallas 7-Eleven. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

Dallas Man Offering Reward to Recover Rare, Classic Car

Dallas Man Offering Reward to Recover Rare, Classic Car

Steven Gutierrez had a classic car that was like nothing most people have ever seen. That is, until someone stole his family's 1969 Riley Elf out of their Dallas apartment's garage. (Published Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019)

How Frisco ISD Is Dealing With Growing Pains

How Frisco ISD Is Dealing With Growing Pains

Frisco ISD has added more than 700 students since Labor Day, 250 of those since the holiday break. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

Credit Card Skimmer Found in McKinney Gas Pump

Credit Card Skimmer Found in McKinney Gas Pump

Investigators discovered a sophisticated credit card skimming device from a gas pump at a McKinney Valero this week. The skimmer -- which is able to capture credit card information and relay it to criminals -- was found on Monday inside of pump 7 at the Midway McKinney gas station at 1400 N. Central Expressway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). (Published Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019)

School Bus Overturns on I-30 Near Loop 12, Nine Students Hurt

School Bus Overturns on I-30 Near Loop 12, Nine Students Hurt

A school bus overturned in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Loop 12 in Dallas on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.