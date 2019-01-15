Police Pursue Vehicle Through Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Pursue Vehicle Through Dallas

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Police are pursuing a vehicle through Dallas, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says.

    The vehicle, apparently a blue minivan, fled from police along Royal Lane in Garland and is headed toward Mesquite.

    The sheriff's office said the chase started in Garland.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices