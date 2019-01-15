Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Police are pursuing a vehicle through Dallas, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says.

The vehicle, apparently a blue minivan, fled from police along Royal Lane in Garland and is headed toward Mesquite.

The sheriff's office said the chase started in Garland.

