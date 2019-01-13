Dallas Man Offering Reward to Recover Rare, Classic Car

The 1969 Riley Elf that Steven Gutierrez says was stolen from his apartment's garage Dec. 12.

Steven Gutierrez had a classic car that was like nothing most people have ever seen. That is, until someone stole his family's 1969 Riley Elf out of their Dallas apartment's garage.

"It's part of the family and we did have plans to pass it on to family members," Gutierrez said. "[We feel] disappointment and violated, but you have to regroup and do what you have to do to try to get the car back."

Gutierrez said the car was stolen Dec. 12.

"I just came down the next morning and noticed that it was gone. [I] got with the management property as well. They reviewed the video footage and saw that it was gone in less than a minute," Gutierrez said.

Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 114, according to family members. Brown was believed to be the oldest person living in the United States. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

He and his wife filed a police report with Dallas police soon after the car was stolen and have also done their part to try to find it.

"I've been driving around most of all of Dallas just looking for it," Gutierrez said.

He said his daughter has even joined an online network of classic car collectors around the world, hoping to find the car somewhere, but a month later, no luck.

While they try to stay optimistic, they know there is a chance they will never see the car again. They are now asking the public for any help to locate where that car might be.

The Gutierrezes are offering a reward for the person who gives the tip leading to the recovery of the car.