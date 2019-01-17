BREAKING - WATCH LIVE: School Bus Overturns on I-30 Near Loop 12 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING - WATCH LIVE: School Bus Overturns on I-30 Near Loop 12

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    A school bus from Bishop Dunne Catholic School has overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Loop 12 in Dallas.

    Dallas County Sheriff Deputies confirm that four students have been taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, but so far no word on their injuries.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

