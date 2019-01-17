Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A school bus from Bishop Dunne Catholic School has overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Loop 12 in Dallas.

Dallas County Sheriff Deputies confirm that four students have been taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, but so far no word on their injuries.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.