Deion Sanders says ‘everything is OKAY,' addresses reports about his health

Sanders said he would give an update after he returns to Boulder.

By Pat Graham | The Associated Press

Deion Sanders
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT

Deion Sanders posted on social media Wednesday that “everything is OKAY” after not being able to attend football camps in Boulder, Colorado, so far this spring.

The Colorado coach's health has come into question because of his extended absence. Sanders wrote on X that he was “truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!”

Sanders later added that he’s “excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program.” He said that once he arrives back in Boulder, he will provide updates. He concluded his post with, “Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

The school had no comment on Wednesday or a reason for his absence.

ESPN, citing a source it did not name, reported Tuesday that Sanders has been ill and out of the office recently. His son Deion Sanders Jr. posted a livestream video on YouTube over the weekend in which he said his father remains at home in Texas and “feeling well,” according to USA Today.

The 57-year-old Sanders has dealt with issues surrounding his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while at Jackson State. He missed media day in 2023, his inaugural year at Colorado, after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

As part of the contract extension he signed in March, Sanders is required to operate a minimum of three on-campus football camps.

The Buffaloes are set to begin Year 3 under Sanders on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.

