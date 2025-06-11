The Tarrant Area Food Bank is again partnering with the Cowtown Farmers Market to provide fresh produce at no cost for qualifying families.

The market provides local farmers with a platform to sell their produce and connects North Texans with fresh, locally grown products.

The TAFB said shoppers can use cash or credit. Qualifying families can also use S/FMNP vouchers, which allow eligible WIC families and eligible older adults to obtain fresh produce at no cost.

The Cowtown Farmers Market at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s AgHub in Fort Worth, at 205 N. Vacek Street, is open to the public each Thursday from June 5 through July 31, except on July 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Cowtown Farmers Market at Veterans Park in White Settlement is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from mid-June to mid-August.

The TAFB provides over 1 million nutritious meals weekly and food and nutrition education programs to those facing hunger through its network of more than 400 partner agencies, volunteers, and donors. As a member of Feeding America, the TAFB works to empower communities to alleviate hunger and improve health.

Additionally, thanks to the Junior League Diaper Bank, TAFB will provide diapers at no cost to eligible neighbors. The TAFB stated that they remain committed to enhancing access to nutritious produce, improving health outcomes, and providing support for local farmers.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.tafb.org. For more information on the Cowtown Farmers Market, click here.