Two years ago, Fort Hood in Central Texas was changed to Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, who served in the Korean War and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.

The Department of Defense is changing the name of the Army base back to its original name, Fort Hood, but is honoring a different person this time instead of the Confederate general.

The new honoree, Robert B. Hood, was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War I when he directed artillery fire in France.

Fort Cavazos isn't the only base going back to its old name. The name changes are occurring at seven Army bases whose names were changed in 2023 because they honored Confederate leaders. Now, they are all reverting back to their original names, but with different honorees.

The announcement on the name changes came just hours after President Donald Trump previewed the decision, telling troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, that he was changing the names back.

Fort Bragg, which was changed to Fort Liberty by the Biden administration, was the first to have its original name restored after the Army found another person with the same last name. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was with Trump at Fort Bragg, signed an order restoring the name in February.

“Can you believe they changed that name in the last administration for a little bit?” Trump said. “We’ll forget all about that.”

In March, Hegseth reversed the decision changing Fort Benning in Georgia to Fort Moore.

To restore the original names of the additional seven bases, the Army once again found service members with the same last names to honor. Those bases are Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Pickett and Fort Robert E. Lee in Virginia, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The decision strips names chosen in 2023 to honor top leaders, such as President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as Black soldiers and women. No women are included in the new Army list.

There was no immediate cost estimate for changing all the signs at the bases, just two years after they were revamped. According to the Fayetteville Observer, the name change for Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty cost the U.S. government over $6 million.

Fort Walker, née Hill

Originally named after confederate General Ambrose P. Hill, Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia was later renamed Fort Walker in honor of Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War Doctor and the only woman to receive a medal of honor.

The Army said the new name will honor three people. Those includes Medal of Honor recipients Lt. Col. Edward Hill, 1st Sargent. Robert A. Pinn and Pvt. Bruce Anderson for heroism during the Civil War.

Fort Barfoot, née Pickett

Fort Pickett was changed to Fort Barfoot in honor of Tech Sgt. Van Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II.

The Army said the base will now honor 1st Lt. Vernon W. Pickett. "He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War II when he fired grenades while pinned down by enemy machine gun fire and destroyed enemy positions. He was captured, then escaped and rejoined his unit, but was killed in action."

Fort Gregg-Adams, née Lee

Fort Lee was changed to a hyphenated name, Fort Gregg-Adams, and was the only one to commemorate someone who remained alive at the time — Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. "He was known as a logistics leader and died last year. Lt. Col. Charity Adams — the other half of the name — led the first female Black unit of the Army deployed in World War II."

Now Fort Lee will now be named for Pvt. Fitz Lee, who received the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Spanish-American War, when he moved under fire to rescue wounded comrades.

Fort Eisenhower, née Gordon

Fort Eisenhower, which was once Fort Gordon, will be reverted to honor Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon.

"He was admired for his valor during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, where he defended wounded crew members at a helicopter crash site and held off an advancing enemy force," the Army said.

Fort Johnson, nee Polk

Fort Polk was changed to Fort Johnson after Black Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. William Henry Johnson, who served in World War I.

The new recipient of the base is Gen. James H. Polk. Then-Col. Polk was honored for gallantry during World War II, when he led reconnaissance and combat missions under fire. In later years, he served as head of U.S. Army Europe.

Fort Novosel, née Rucker

Fort Rucker was named Fort Novosel after Medal of Honor recipient Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, who served in World War II and Vietnam.

It will now honor Capt. Edward W. Rucker. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism in World War I when he flew deep behind enemy lines in a daring air battle over France.

