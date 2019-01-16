Credit Card Skimmer Found in McKinney Gas Pump

Investigators discovered a sophisticated credit card skimming device from a gas pump at a McKinney Valero this week. The skimmer -- which is able to capture credit card information and relay it to criminals -- was found on Monday inside of pump 7 at the Midway McKinney gas station at 1400 N. Central Expressway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). (Published 8 minutes ago)

The skimmer -- which is able to capture credit card information and relay it to criminals -- was found on Monday inside of pump 7 at the Midway McKinney gas station at 1400 N. Central Expressway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

It was a complaint from a customer that brought the TDA inspector to the station, according to the department.

Once the skimmer was discovered, the McKinney Police Department responded to the station to confiscate the device.

There was no information provided by either organization that indicated how many credit cards may have been potentially compromised. A recent report from NBC News cited data provided by the Secret Service which indicated credit card skimmers recovered by that agency had, on average, information from about 80 cards on them.

The TDA has produced a video about credit card skimmers on gas pumps, designed to help people avoid being victimized.