To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Vigil Held for 4 Community HS Students Killed in a Crash

A North Texas community is grieving the loss of not one, but four students. They were killed in a crash on Highway 78 and Main street in Lavon on Tuesday afternoon. Lavon police say the truck the teens were in lost control and was struck by an oncoming van at about 5:45 p.m. Click here to read more about this story.

Tips Coming in After Surveillance Video of CVS Shooting Suspect Released; $25,000 Reward Offered

University Park Police say tips are coming in after the department shared surveillance video of the man they say shot and critically injured a pregnant CVS worker early Saturday morning. CVS Pharmacy is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case that has shocked coworkers and the victim’s family. Click here to read more about this story.

Prosper ISD Implements Changes to Prevent Teen Suicide

Major changes meant to save lives are happening across the town of Prosper after four high school students took their own lives over the course of four years. Click here to read more about this story.

Stephenville Hosts Symbol of Healing for Vietnam War Vets

The city of Stephenville in Erath County will host a traveling exhibit called The Wall That Heals in the days leading up to Veterans Day. Click here to read more about this story.

Take Paws: Black Cat Halts Cowboys-Giants Game After Rushing Field

A black cat interrupted the Cowboys' Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants with under 6 minutes to go in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Click here to read more about this story.

