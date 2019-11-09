In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 28 minutes ago

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

    Man Cleared of Greenville Shooting: 'I'm Cleared, I'm Free'

    Less than a day after being released from jail, Brandon Gonzales says he had no doubt he would eventually be cleared. To read more about this story, click here.

    Teenager Saves 11-Year-Old Neighbor From House Fire in Mansfield

    A Mansfield teenager ran into a burning house late Monday to rescue his 11-year-old neighbor. To read more about this story, click here.

    Flower Mound High School Football Player Overcomes Near-Death Injury

    Flower Mound High School senior Carson Winters is back catching passes for the Jaguars football team after a nearly fatal injury. To read more about this story, click here.

    Fort Worth's Iconic Pioneer Tower Illuminated Again

    It's been decades since light has shone from inside Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, but that changed on Wednesday night. To read more about this story, click here.

    Holiday Hits, Week 1: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019

    Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, of The Toy Insider gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2019 holiday season. Each Monday in November, Schacht will introduce us to a new category of toys. To read more about this story, click here.

    Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.

      

