Man Cleared of Greenville Shooting: 'I'm Cleared, I'm Free'

Less than a day after being released from jail, Brandon Gonzales says he had no doubt he would eventually be cleared.

Teenager Saves 11-Year-Old Neighbor From House Fire in Mansfield

A Mansfield teenager ran into a burning house late Monday to rescue his 11-year-old neighbor.

Flower Mound High School Football Player Overcomes Near-Death Injury

Flower Mound High School senior Carson Winters is back catching passes for the Jaguars football team after a nearly fatal injury.

Fort Worth's Iconic Pioneer Tower Illuminated Again

It's been decades since light has shone from inside Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, but that changed on Wednesday night.

Holiday Hits, Week 1: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, of The Toy Insider gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2019 holiday season. Each Monday in November, Schacht will introduce us to a new category of toys.

