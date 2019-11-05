Tips Coming in After Video of CVS Shooting Suspect Released

University Park Police say tips are coming in after the department shared surveillance video of the man they say shot and critically injured a pregnant CVS worker early Saturday morning. CVS Pharmacy is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case that has shocked coworkers and the victim’s family. (Published 50 minutes ago)

University Park Police say tips are coming in after the department shared surveillance video of the man they say shot and critically injured a pregnant CVS worker early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy store along Mockingbird Lane near the SMU campus.

CVS Pharmacy is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case that has shocked coworkers and the victim's family.

Surveillance video shows a man calmly walking into the CVS store and running out about 45 seconds later.

Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

"We're angry and you can't help but to be angry because why would this happen? Why did you do this to her," asked Rodney Pearson.

But his anger quickly gives way to relief considering his niece Orelia Sade Hollins and her baby boy survived.

"She' still weak," he said. "She's talking a little bit but not much. [She's] got a long recovery. Family, friends everybody around that cares for her to do whatever she needs to do so she can come home."

Detectives were able to speak with Hollins again Tuesday morning.

They say she is recovering, but both mom and baby are still listed in critical but stable condition.

The heinous crime only adds to the University Park Police Department's determination to catch the shooter.

"It's a miracle," said assistant police chief Jim Savage. "It's a miracle that they're both alive considering where she was shot and that she was eight months pregnant."

The department released the surveillance video of the outside activity hoping someone would recognize the robber's movements.

Tips, Savage says, have been coming in since its release.

So far there have been about half-a-dozen calls.

"They recognized the walk. I think one person said they recognized the clothes as something they've seen before," he said.

The suspect is believed to be about six feet tall.

Latin American Astrologer Walter Mercado Dies at 87

Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas died on Saturday at the age of 87. Mercado had a prolific career as an actor, dancer and writer. (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

However, detectives ask the public to consider he may not be as heavy as he looks on camera.

The man had winter clothing on, unusually thick for this area, they believe.

"If you recognize his walk but the guy you recognize and that walk only weighs 150 pounds soaking wet, don't throw it away," said Savage. "Let us know. Let us say it's no good."

Hollins' family is hoping for an arrest and is simply grateful to those who helped save two lives.

"The first responders, the doctors at the hospital I want to thank all of them because man, they did a wonderful job. I'm really grateful for them," said Pearson.

Police said Hollins was standing in an aisle between merchandise and the cash register when the shooting occurred.

Her co-worker was behind the register but was having difficulty opening it.

Police are however not yet releasing details as to what happened in the moments before the robber fired twice, hitting Hollins in the waist area.

The suspect then left the store without money or merchandise.

An employee at the CVS store said he worked with Hollins for about three years and called her "an amazing person."

Hollins has two other small children.