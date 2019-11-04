After Black Cat Hits the Field, Cowboys Outscore Giants to Close 1st Half - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

After Black Cat Hits the Field, Cowboys Outscore Giants to Close 1st Half

By Chris Blake

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    After Black Cat Hits the Field, Cowboys Outscore Giants to Close 1st Half
    Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
    A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 4, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    A black cat interrupted the Cowboys' Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants with under 6 minutes to go in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Cameras first captured the cat when it paused inside the 5-yard line with 5:32 to go in the first half, forcing referee Clay Martin to halt the game.

    The cat ultimately crossed the goal line for the score, after which its touchdown celebration was cut short stadium staff and New Jersey State Troopers.

    There were no flags on the play.

    NBC 5's Pat Doney reports the cat has been at MetLife Stadium for at least three weeks, adding he saw it on the field following the Cowboys' game against the New York Jets on Oct. 13.

    The Cowboys trailed the Giants 9-3 when the cat took the field. After the cat left, Dallas outscored New York 10-3 and took a 13-12 lead into the half.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices