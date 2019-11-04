A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 4, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A black cat interrupted the Cowboys' Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants with under 6 minutes to go in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cameras first captured the cat when it paused inside the 5-yard line with 5:32 to go in the first half, forcing referee Clay Martin to halt the game.

The cat ultimately crossed the goal line for the score, after which its touchdown celebration was cut short stadium staff and New Jersey State Troopers.

There were no flags on the play.

NBC 5's Pat Doney reports the cat has been at MetLife Stadium for at least three weeks, adding he saw it on the field following the Cowboys' game against the New York Jets on Oct. 13.

The Cowboys trailed the Giants 9-3 when the cat took the field. After the cat left, Dallas outscored New York 10-3 and took a 13-12 lead into the half.