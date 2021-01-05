North Texas Counties Set Up Waitlist and Registration Websites for COVID-19 Vaccine

Some counties in North Texas have started setting up websites where residents can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can find the links to the websites below.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information.

If you do not live in any of the above counties, check with your local health department to see if registration has opened where you live.