coronavirus vaccine

North Texas Counties Set Up Waitlist and Registration Websites for COVID-19 Vaccine

Getty

Some counties in North Texas have started setting up websites where residents can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can find the links to the websites below.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.
If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Baylor University Medical Center 2 hours ago

Specialized Baylor Team Travels to San Antonio to Help Save COVID-19 Patient's Life

McKinney 3 hours ago

McKinney Senior Care Facility Celebrates ‘Best Day Ever' as Residents, Staff Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.
If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information.

If you do not live in any of the above counties, check with your local health department to see if registration has opened where you live.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us