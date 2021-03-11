Here's What to Know About Phase 1C COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

Texans aged 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, state health officials announced Wednesday.

"Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state's priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state's health care system," said Imelda Garcia, Department of State Health Services associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

People aged 50 and older account for more than 93% of Texas coronavirus fatalities, the DSHS said, while people 50 to 64 years old account for 20% of all fatalities.

Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness. More details from the state on group phases can be found here.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include teachers, school staffers and child care workers.

The state says launching the 1C group will further help reduce hospitalizations and deaths "across all races, ethnicities and occupations," a news release said.

The state has seen "a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January," Garcia said.

More than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 30% are now fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January.

There are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64; more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated.

Overall, more than 7 million doses have been administered in Texas. About 4.7 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

