Allen FD to Receive 2,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Week; Mega-Site Planned

Preparations are underway in Allen to distribute a shipment of 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines that is expected to arrive from the state this week.

The Allen Fire Department announced on social media that it would partner with the Allen Independent School District to use Eagle Stadium as an appointment-only, drive-thru vaccination site.

The Allen Fire Department says the 2,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be followed by larger and more frequent vaccine shipments from the Texas Department of State Health Services in the future. The department stressed that the availability of the vaccine is still limited.

Once vaccines are delivered and temperature-checked to confirm viability, appointments for qualifying individuals (Phase 1A and Phase 1B) will be offered via email on a first-come, first-served basis to those subscribed to Allen Fire Department's vaccine appointment alerts.

Appointments must be made through the department's online scheduling system. Separate outreach efforts continue for Allen's senior living communities and others who may not have access to email, the department said.

Click here to register with the Allen Fire Department's vaccine database.

Those with a confirmed appointment will receive details on how to access the Eagle Stadium vaccination location. No drop-in appointments will be offered.

Allen Fire Department is unable to reschedule missed appointments or transfer appointments to someone else. If receiving the shot due to your health care worker (Phase 1A) status, be prepared to show your workplace I.D.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.