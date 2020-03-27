367 People Now Confirmed To Be Infected With COVID-19 in Dallas County

COVID-19 cases in Dallas County climbed again Friday with the addition of 64 new positive tests, bringing the county's total number of infected to 367, an increase of 21% over the day before.

Of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, about 30% required hospitalization. Of those requiring hospitalization, about two-thirds (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Dallas County Health Officials said Friday that hospitalizations are increasing with 36% of those hospitalized being admitted to intensive care units.

By age group, most COVID-19 patients in Dallas County are between the ages of 41-60 (36.2%), then 18-40 (36%), over 60 (26.7%) and those 0-17 (1.1%).

Dallas County residents are asked to help prevent spread of the virus by practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as social distancing (avoiding close contact with other people, especially those who are sick), covering coughs and sneezes, and hand hygiene. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. If you are sick, stay home.

New cases of COVID-19 are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. All unspecified cases are listed on the map below.

The new case locations shared by the county Friday show first cases in Duncanville (1), Glenn Heights (1) and Lancaster (2) and increases in Addison (3), Balch Springs (1), Carrollton (4), Cedar Hill (1), Coppell (3), Dallas (114), DeSoto (7), Farmers Branch (1), Garland (14), Grand Prairie (4), Highland Park/University Park (12), Irving (13), Mesquite (8), Richardson (3) and Rowlett (6).

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

As Dallas County nears 100 cases of the new coronavirus, officials announced an amended order that placed new restrictions across the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday issued a shelter-in-place order for the county, effective Monday night at 11:59 p.m., requiring most residents to stay at home and to leave only for "essential activities." The order expires April 3.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott