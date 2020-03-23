Fort Worth Mayor, ‘Y’all Stay Safe, Y’all Stay Healthy, Y’all Stay Home;’ Stricter Response Coming

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she and other big city mayors are talking and believe a coordinated response would have the greatest impact at stalling the spread of COVID-19 in dense populations.

In an address on Facebook Live Monday afternoon, Price said Fort Worth will be part of a coordinated statement from several cities and county judges on Tuesday. Earlier Monday, Collin County is also expected to announce stricter regulations regarding movement during the spread of the pandemic.

Daily COVID-19 Update | March 23, 2020 Posted by Betsy Price on Monday, March 23, 2020

Price said the move is necessary in Fort Worth, "Because we know that urban communities are denser in population and people are at greater risk of significant spikes for the transmission of this virus. That also has the potential to overwhelm our health care system."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear Sunday that a move toward a "shelter-in-place" would not be made at the state level, but rather at the local level because more than 200 of Texas' 254 counties did not have any cases of the virus.

Price reminded people there was no need to panic shop and asked that North Texans not go to the grocery store and load up on supplies. She further asked that families send only one person to the store to minimize the risk of exposure.

"We are all going to get through this together," Price said. "You are all providing great compliance we just ask that you get a little bit tighter on how much you're out and who you're around."

"Share the message with your family … Fort Worth stand strong, we'll do it together. Y'all stay safe, y'all stay healthy and y'all stay home," Price said.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

