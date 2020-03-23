Collin County Expected to Issue Shelter-In-Place on Tuesday

Dallas County's shelter in place order will go into effect late Monday night. As of Monday, Dallas County is the only County in the state to issue such an order. However, that could soon change.

On Monday afternoon, 17 city mayors and the county judge met to work on the language of a shelter-in-place order for Collin County.

The formal announcement is expected to happen Tuesday morning.

It will be similar to the shelter-in-place order for Dallas County that orders its residents to stay home unless they're performing an essential activity, like grocery shopping, getting gas, walking pets or exercising six feet from each other. People can also leave home if they work in an essential business. Otherwise, everyone needs to work from home.

“We firmly believe that being in unison, in concert with one another is the only way to have an effective shelter in place policy,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

Fuller told NBC 5 the order will closely mirror Dallas County’s order.

“It would be great if Dallas County had reached out to other counties and we had all been involved in the front side,” he said. “That was not the case so as close as we can mirror that [Dallas County’s Shelter in Place Order]. I think it’s important to have consistency in the region.”

Collin county's order is expected to mirror that, but will possibly also include requiring essential businesses that may remain open to provide sanitizing stations for people going inside.

Fuller said the decision was tough and he knows it will further impact businesses in Collin County, but there is a lag in testing so they're looking to what others around the world are doing and says acting quickly and in unison is important.

"That data to us tells us acting sooner rather than later is very important. I think if we were to wait two to three weeks for the data what it will tell us is we should've done what we're doing now two to three weeks ago if we don't do it," said Fuller. “What we need to do right now is band together and take necessary steps to avoid catastrophic results tomorrow.”

There will be a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to announce the shelter in place for Collin County.