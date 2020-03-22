Dallas County

Dallas County to Give Update on COVID-19 Restrictions

NBC5

Dallas County officials are scheduled to announce new updates Sunday evening to an amended order that placed restrictions across the county.

The latest in a series of briefings from the county judge will come at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Judge Clay Jenkins amended a previous order issued Monday to prohibit all medical, surgical and dental procedures deemed to be elective by healthcare professionals.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 20

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

It also placed a limit on toilet paper sales — 12 rolls or one package, whichever is greater — until the supply chain meets demands.

Earlier Sunday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, along with executives from Medical City Health Care, Texas Health Resources, DFW International Airport, Parkland Health and Hospital System and the Dallas County Medical Society sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that he consider issuing a mandatory shelter-in-place order for the state.

The letter also stated that, at a minimum, Abbott recommend "safer at home" directives.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Abbott declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, saying that more time was needed to gauge the level of effectiveness of the executive order he issued Friday.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Countycoronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us