Frisco ISD Begins Virtual Instruction Thursday

Thursday is a big day for Frisco ISD with classes beginning virtually for students.

Frisco ISD parents were given the option to choose between on-campus or virtual instruction for the first nine weeks of the school. All students will start the year with virtual learning for the first three weeks then on-campus instruction in the district will begin on Sept. 3 for those families who have selected it.

Click here to read more about the expectations for students and parents.

Parents will have another opportunity to decide between virtual and in-person classes at the end of the nine-week period, which falls on October 16. Frisco ISD said there will be set periods throughout the school year where parents can choose what method of learning they prefer for their child.

If parents don't feel comfortable with in-person learning, they will have the option for virtual learning the entire school year if they so choose, a district spokesperson told NBC 5.

Months of planning, re-planning and anxiety have plagued many districts this summer as the new school year approaches.

The struggle with the coronavirus started back in early March for Frisco ISD, when one of the first documented cases of COVID-19 in North Texas affected a man whose children attended Tadlock Elementary School. The man had recently traveled out of state at the time. Many other cases, unbeknownst to the North Texas community, had already started to spread in other parts of the region.

Frisco ISD was quick to send cleaning crews to spray down the entire campus while students were out on spring break. The students never returned to the building because shortly after, the pandemic was declared and schools across Texas started to close.

Fast forward to today and like many other school districts, Frisco ISD has followed CDC guidelines in tackling this virus head-on.

One of those methods includes a COVID-19 activity level system. Protective measures, including the use of face coverings, will be determined by the level of disease activity of COVID-19.

It has 3 tiers: minimal, moderate, and substantial

Frisco is set at moderate right now, which means the positivity rate in the area is between 5 and 9.9 percent. Each Sunday afternoon during the school year, the COVID-19 activity level for the upcoming week will be posted on the district website and announced to students, parents and staff.

The District will rely on data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Collin County Health Care Services and Denton County Public Health to determine the disease activity level and the appropriate protective measures.

Click here to read more about the district’s response to COVID-19 this semester.

There are also protocols for employees, which are required to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 before coming to work every day and may not be on campus if symptoms are present.

That’s important because in just the last week, two front office staff members at Memorial High School in Frisco tested positive for COVID-19. A group of other front office staff and school administrators who may have been exposed are required to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

Employees or students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to submit a letter of good health from a physician's office prior to returning to school.

The district also said staff is required to notify the district when they are under quarantine due to a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 or if they are under quarantine due to close contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time.